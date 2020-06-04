Thai May headline CPI falls 3.44%, biggest drop in nearly 11 years

BANGKOK, June 4 (Reuters) - Thailand’s headline consumer price index (CPI) declined by 3.44% in May from a year earlier, the biggest contraction in nearly 11 years and more than expected, commerce ministry data showed on Thursday.

The reading compared with a forecast decline of 2.95% in a Reuters poll, and with April’s 2.99% fall.

The annual core inflation rate was 0.01%, compared with a forecast of 0.35%, and April’s 0.41%. (Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon; Writing Orathai Sriring; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)