Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 4, 2020 / 3:28 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Thai May headline CPI falls 3.44%, biggest drop in nearly 11 years

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, June 4 (Reuters) - Thailand’s headline consumer price index (CPI) declined by 3.44% in May from a year earlier, the biggest contraction in nearly 11 years and more than expected, commerce ministry data showed on Thursday.

The reading compared with a forecast decline of 2.95% in a Reuters poll, and with April’s 2.99% fall.

The annual core inflation rate was 0.01%, compared with a forecast of 0.35%, and April’s 0.41%. (Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon; Writing Orathai Sriring; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below