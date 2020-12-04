Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Publishing

Thai Nov headline CPI drops 0.41% y/y, in line with forecast

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Thailand’s headline consumer price index (CPI) in November dropped 0.41% from a year earlier, the smallest fall in nine months, the commerce ministry said on Friday.

That compared with the forecast for a 0.42% decline in a Reuters poll and followed October’s 0.50% drop.

The core CPI index rose 0.18% from a year earlier, compared with a forecast of a 0.20% increase, and against October’s 0.19% rise. (Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon Writing by Orathai Sriring Editing by Ed Davies)

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up