Thailand to launch big infrastructure fund in Sept - deputy PM

BANGKOK, July 6 (Reuters) - A multi-billion dollar infrastructure fund planned by the Thai government, first announced in 2015, should be launched in September, Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak said on Friday.

The government aims to use the “Thailand Future Fund”, intended to eventually reach 100 billion baht ($3.02 billon), to finance investment projects to boost economic growth. Its rollout has been repeatedly delayed.

“The State Enterprise Policy Office has confirmed that the Thailand Future Fund process will be done this month and it will be able to sell units in September,” Somkid told reporters.

The government said the fund would initially sell to the public units worth at least 44 billion baht.