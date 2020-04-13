Thailand gives medical sector tax breaks to combat coronavirus

BANGKOK, April 13 (Reuters) - Thailand approved measures to boost production of medical equipment on Monday, a senior official said, as the country combats the coronavirus pandemic.

The Board of Investment approved 50% corporate tax breaks for an additional three years for qualified investments in the medical sector, on top of tax breaks of three to eight years.

“The measures for the medical sector aim to enable a rapid response to the situation, while paving the way for longer-term development,” Board of Investment (BOI) Secretary General Duangjai Asawachintachit said.

They would include the production of medical devices, diagnostic test kits and active pharmaceutical ingredients, she said, adding Thailand would also exempt import duties on existing manufacturing of medical devices and parts.

Thailand has reported a total of 2,579 cases and 40 fatalities, while 1,288 patients have recovered since the outbreak began in January. More than 1.8 million people have been reported to be infected by the coronavirus globally and 113,849 have died, a Reuters tally shows.

Duangjai said the value of investment applications fell 44% in the first quarter of 2020 to 71.38 billion baht ($2.18 billion) from the same period a year earlier.

An investment target for the year as a whole was difficult to predict due to ongoing uncertainty, she said.

Foreign investments made up 38% of applications, including a 5.48 billion baht project from Mitsubishi Motors (Thailand) for the production of electric vehicles. ($1 = 32.7100 baht) (Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng; Editing by Alexander Smith)