Thai April factory output unexpectedly rises 2.03% y/y

BANGKOK, May 28 (Reuters) -

* Thailand’s manufacturing production index (MPI) in April unexpectedly rose 2.03% from a year earlier, led by higher production of cars and air conditioners, the Industry Ministry said on Tuesday.

* That compares with a forecast fall of 1.0% in a Reuters poll, and against March’s revised 2.66% decline.

* Capacity utilisation was at 63.89% in April, down from March’s revised 74.25%. Due to holidays, April has fewer work days.

* The ministry expects the MPI to rise between 2% to 3% this year, after last year’s 2.8% advance. (Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Richard Borsuk)