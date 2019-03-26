Thai Feb factory output unexpectedly falls 1.6 pct y/y

BANGKOK, March 26 (Reuters) -

* Thailand’s manufacturing production index (MPI) in February unexpectedly dropped 1.6 percent from a year earlier, led by lower production of steel, computers and rubber products, the Industry Ministry said on Tuesday.

* That compares with a forecast rise of 0.52 percent in a Reuters poll, and against January’s 0.18 percent increase.

* Capacity utilisation was at 69 percent in February, down from January’s 70.49 percent.

* The ministry has forecast the MPI will increase between 2 percent and 3 percent this year, after 2018’s 2.8 percent rise. (Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon, Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Rashmi Aich)