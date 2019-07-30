Thai June factory output falls 5.54% y/y, worse than forecast

BANGKOK, July 30 (Reuters) -

* Thailand’s manufacturing production index (MPI) in June fell 5.54% from a year earlier, dragged down by lower production of cars, rubber products and petroleum, the Industry Ministry said on Tuesday.

* That compares with a forecast of 3.15% drop in a Reuters poll, and against May’s revised 3.41% decline.

* Capacity utilisation was at 65.28% in June, down from May’s revised 67.83%.

* The ministry expects the MPI to rise 2% this year, after last year’s 2.8% increase. (Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon Writing by Orathai Sriring Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)