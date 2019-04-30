Thai March factory output falls 2.54 pct y/y, less than forecast

BANGKOK, April 30 (Reuters) -

* Thailand’s manufacturing production index (MPI) in March dropped 2.54 percent from a year earlier, led by lower production of computers, steel and rubber products, the Industry Ministry said on Tuesday.

* That compares with a forecast fall of 2.7 percent in a Reuters poll, and against February’s 1.6 percent contraction.

* Capacity utilisation was at 74.38 percent in March, up from February’s 69 percent.

* The ministry expects the MPI to rise between 2 percent and 3 percent this year, after 2018’s 2.8 percent rise. (Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon, Writing by Orathai Sriring Editing by Jacqueline Wong)