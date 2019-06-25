Thai May factory output falls 3.99% y/y, worse than forecast

BANGKOK, June 25 (Reuters) -

* Thailand’s manufacturing production index (MPI) in May dropped 3.99% from a year earlier, dragged by lower production of cars and rubber products, the Industry Ministry said on Tuesday.

* That compares with a forecast fall of 0.1% in a Reuters poll, and against April’s 2.03% gain.

* Capacity utilisation was at 67.72% in May, compared with 63.89% in April. April had fewer work days due to holidays.

* The ministry expects the MPI to rise 2% this year, after last year's 2.8% increase.