Healthcare
August 25, 2020 / 8:01 AM / Updated an hour ago

Thai cabinet approves more measures to spur domestic tourism

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Thailand’s cabinet on Tuesday approved more stimulus measures to support domestic tourism to recoup some of the losses from the absence of global travel after the coronavirus pandemic shut borders, a government official said.

The government will increase benefits contained in an earlier package including subsidies for hotels, flights and bus tickets, deputy government spokeswoman Rachada Dhnadirek told a briefing. (Reporting by Orathai Sriring and Kitiphong Thaichareon Editing by Ed Davies)

