Thailand plans tax measures to boost consumption - Dep PM

BANGKOK, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Thailand plans to offer tax incentives to spur domestic consumption and help revive an economy struggling badly from the coronavirus pandemic, a deputy prime minister said on Wednesday.

The new measures will be considered at a special economic task force meeting on Oct. 7, Supattanapong Punmeechaow told reporters.

The target group will be taxpayers and those with high income, he said. (Reporting by Kitphong Thaichareon Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Martin Petty)