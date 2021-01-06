New Thai virus outbreak could hurt economic outlook -c.bank

BANGKOK, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Thailand’s central bank saw a need to preserve limited monetary policy room to use at the most effective time, when it kept its benchmark rate steady at a record low last month, minutes from its last policy meeting showed on Wednesday.

The situation related to the latest wave of coronavirus infections remained highly uncertain and the country’s economic projection would be substantially affected in the case of a surge in new cases, the minutes said. (Reporting by Orathai Sriring Editing by Ed Davies)