Spike in long-term Thai govt bonds had limited impact on economy - c.bank minutes

BANGKOK, April 7 (Reuters) - Thailand’s central bank felt that a spike in long-term government bond yields had only a limited impact on the Thai economy when it decided to keep its key rate at a record low last month, meeting minutes showed on Wednesday.

Long-term Thai bond yields were largely moving in line with long-term U.S. Treasury yields.

The central bank would also ensure that exchange rate movements would not hinder the economic recovery, the minutes said. (bit.ly/2RcHl8y)

On March 24, the policy rate was left unchanged at 0.5% for a seventh straight meeting.