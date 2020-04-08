Thai rate was held steady on March 25 to preserve policy room - c.bank minutes

BANGKOK, April 8 (Reuters) - Thailand’s key interest rate was kept unchanged at a record low two weeks ago to preserve policy room against heightened uncertainties wrought by the coronavirus outbreak, minutes from the policy meeting showed on Wednesday.

On March 25, the Bank of Thailand’s (BOT) policy committee voted 4-2 to keep the one-day repurchase rate at a record low of 0.75%, with the two dissenters favouring a quarter-point cut.

That decision followed a rate cut of 25 basis points at a special meeting on March 20 as policymakers sought to cushion the economy from the widening fallout of the pandemic. [

