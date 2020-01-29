Thai Dec factory output falls 4.35%, better than forecast

BANGKOK, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Thailand’s manufacturing production index (MPI) contracted for an eighth straight month in December, down 4.35% from a year earlier, hit by lower production of industrial goods, the industry ministry said on Wednesday.

But that was better than a forecast for a 7.2% drop in a Reuters poll and November’s 8.27% decline.

Capacity utilisation was at 63.96 % in December after November’s 63.17%.

In 2019, the MPI declined 3.7%. The ministry has forecast it may rise 2% to 3% this year. (Reporting by Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)