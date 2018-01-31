Thai Dec factory output rises 2.35 pct y/y, below forecast

BANGKOK, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Thailand's annual industrial output rose for a second straight month in December, helped by higher production of rubber, cars and car engines and petroleum, but missed expectations. The manufacturing production index (MPI) in December rose 2.35 percent from a year earlier after a revised 4.14 percent increase in November, the Industry Ministry said on Wednesday. The median forecast in a Reuters poll was for a 3.50 percent rise. The index was up 1.58 percent in 2017, and the ministry has forecast the index to rise 2 percent this year. Capacity utilisation at factories dropped to 59.53 percent in December from November's revised 63.18 percent. Industrial goods account for 80 percent of total exports, which in turn make up about two-thirds of the second-largest economy in Southeast Asia. The finance ministry expects the economy to grow 4.2 percent this year after a 4 percent growth estimated for 2017. Official 2017 GDP data is due on Feb. 19. Data from Thailand's Office of Industrial Economics, part of the Industry Ministry. (not seasonally adjusted) Month Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug % change y/y +2.35 +4.14* -0.33 +4.88 +4.23 % change m/m -5.87 +6.99* -5.14 +1.94 +4.26 * Revised (Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon and Orathai Sriring; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)