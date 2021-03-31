Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Thai Feb factory output falls 1.08% y/y, worse than forecast

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, March 31 (Reuters) - Thailand’s manufacturing production index (MPI) in February declined 1.08% from a year earlier, weighed down by lower oil production, the industry ministry said on Wednesday.

The reading compared with a forecast for a rise of 0.1% in a Reuters poll and January’s revised 2.0% fall.

Output in March is expected to rise due to a low base effect, the ministry said.

Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon Writing by Orathai Sriring Editing by Ed Davies

