Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 25, 2020 / 4:15 AM / Updated an hour ago

Thai Feb factory output falls 5.19%, in line with forecast

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, March 25 (Reuters) - Thailand’s manufacturing production index (MPI) contracted for the tenth straight month in February, down 5.19% from a year earlier, hit by lower production of cars, tires and sugar, the industry ministry said on Wednesday.

That performance was in line with a forecast drop of 5.2% in a Reuters poll, and against January’s decline of 4.59%.

Capacity utilisation in February was 65.33% after January’s 66.48%.

In 2019, the MPI declined 3.7%. (Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon and Satawain Staporncharnchai; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below