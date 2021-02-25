Thai Jan factory output falls 2.8%, smaller drop than forecast

BANGKOK, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Thailand’s manufacturing production index (MPI) in January contracted 2.8% from a year earlier as a coronavirus outbreak impacted domestic activity, the industry ministry said on Thursday, though the figure beat analyst expectations.

The reading compared with a forecast for a fall of 4.4% in a Reuters poll and December’s revised 2.8% decline. (Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon and Satawasin Staporncharnchai Writing by Orathai Sriring Editing by Ed Davies)