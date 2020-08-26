Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 26, 2020 / 3:22 AM / Updated an hour ago

Thai July factory output drops 14.7%, worse than forecast

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Thailand’s manufacturing production index (MPI) declined a bigger-than-expected 14.69% in July from a year earlier, led by lower production of cars and petroleum amid the coronavirus outbreak, the industry ministry said on Wednesday.

That compares with a forecast fall of 13.9% in a Reuters poll, and against June’s revised contraction of 17.8%.

Capacity utilisation in July was 56.01% after June’s revised 55.07%.

The ministry expects the MPI index to fall by 8%-9% this year, it said.

Industrial goods account for 80% of total exports, a key driver of Thai growth, which contracted 11.37% in July from a year earlier.

Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon Writing by Orathai Sriring Editing by Ed Davies Editing by

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below