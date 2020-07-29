Market News
July 29, 2020

Thai June factory output falls 17.66%, better than forecast

BANGKOK, July 29 (Reuters) - Thailand’s manufacturing production index (MPI) dropped a less- than-expected 17.66% in June from a year earlier, led by lower production of cars, petroleum and tyres during the coronavirus outbreak, the industry ministry said on Wednesday.

That compares with a forecast contraction of 20.4% in a Reuters poll, and against May’s revised decline of 23.8%.

Capacity utilisation in June was 55.21% after May’s revised 52.34%. (Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon Writing by Orathai Sriring Editing by Ed Davies)

