April 29, 2020

Thai March factory output drops 11.25%, worse than forecast

BANGKOK, April 29 (Reuters) - Thailand’s manufacturing production index (MPI) declined for the 11th straight month in March, down 11.25% from a year earlier, hurt by lower production of cars, sugar and petroleum, the industry ministry said on Wednesday.

The performance compared with a forecast drop of 6.25% in a Reuters poll, and against February’s revised decline of 4.24%.

Capacity utilisation in March was 67.22%, after February’s revised 66.06%. (Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon and Orathai Sriring; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

