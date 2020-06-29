Cyclical Consumer Goods
Thai May factory output falls 23.2%, worse than forecast

BANGKOK, June 29 (Reuters) - Thailand’s manufacturing production index (MPI) in May dropped 23.19% from a year earlier, led by lower production of cars, petroleum and air conditioners due to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, the industry ministry said on Monday.

That compares with a forecast for a drop of 21.0% in a Reuters poll, and against April’s revised decline of 18.22%.

Capacity utilisation in May was 52.84%, compared with April’s revised 51.27%.

