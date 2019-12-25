Cyclical Consumer Goods
December 25, 2019 / 4:13 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Thai Nov factory output falls 8.27% y/y, worse than forecast

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Dec 25 (Reuters) - Thailand’s manufacturing production index (MPI) dropped 8.27% in November from a year earlier, hit by lower production of cars and car engines, petroleum, rubber products and steel, the industry ministry said on Wednesday.

That compared with a forecast of a 7.1% drop in a Reuters poll and October’s revised 8.13% decline.

Capacity utilisation was at 63.17% in November, compared with a revised 63.0% in October.

The ministry has forecast the MPI will drop 3.8% this year before rising 2-3% next year. (Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon Writing by Orathai Sriring Editing by Lincoln Feast.)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below