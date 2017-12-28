FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 28, 2017 / 3:53 AM / Updated an hour ago

Thai Nov factory output rises 4.23 pct y/y, beats forecast

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    BANGKOK, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Thailand's annual industrial
output rose more than expected in November, after falling in the
previous month, on higher production of cars, engines and rubber
products.
    The manufacturing production index (MPI) in November rose
4.23 percent from a year earlier, the Industry Ministry said on
Thursday. The median forecast in a Reuters poll was for a 1.90
percent rise.
    October data was revised to a year-on-year fall of 0.33
percent from a 0.48 percent rise reported earlier.
    In the January-November period, the index rose 1.52 percent
from a year earlier.
    The ministry expects output to rise 1.5 percent this year
and 2 percent next year.
    Capacity utilisation at factories in November was at 64.16
percent, up from a revised 60.19 percent in October.
    Industrial goods account for 80 percent of total exports,
which in turn make up about two-thirds of Southeast Asia's
second-largest economy.
    The Bank of Thailand expects the economy to grow 3.9 percent
for this year and next. 2016's growth was 3.2 percent, still
lagging regional peers.
       
    Data from Thailand's Office of Industrial Economics, part of
the Industry Ministry. (not seasonally adjusted)
    
 Month             Nov      Oct     Sept      Aug    July
 % change y/y    +4.23   -0.33*    +4.88    +4.23   +3.43
 % change m/m    +7.07   -5.14*    +1.94    +4.26   -2.51
 * Revised
   
 

    
 (Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon and Orathai Sriring;
Editing by Vyas Mohan)

