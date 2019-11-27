Industrials
November 27, 2019 / 4:06 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Thai Oct factory output falls 8.45% y/y, worse than forecast

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Thailand’s manufacturing production index (MPI) in October fell 8.45% from a year earlier, dragged down by lower production of cars, petroleum and steel, the industry ministry said on Wednesday.

That compared with a forecast of a 4.95% drop in a Reuters poll and September’s revised 5.06% decline.

Capacity utilisation was at 62.83% in October, compared with September’s revised 63.80%.

The ministry forecasts the MPI will drop 3.8% this year and increase 2%-3% next year. (Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon; Writing by Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Editing by Tom Hogue)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
