Thai Oct factory output rises 0.48 pct y/y, well below forecast

BANGKOK, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Thailand's annual industrial output rose for a fourth straight month in October, but much less than expected, as stronger production of rubber, car engines and processed food was offset by weaker output of air conditioners, jewellery and textiles. The manufacturing production index (MPI) in October rose 0.48 percent from a year earlier, the Industry Ministry said on Thursday. The median forecast in a Reuters poll was for a 3.2 percent rise. September's index was revised to 4.88 percent year-on-year from a 4.23 percent rise reported earlier. In January-October, the index rose 1.38 percent from a year earlier. The ministry predicts output will rise 1.5 percent this year and 2.0 percent next year. Capacity utilisation at factories in October was at 60.45 percent, down from September's revised 63.52 percent. Industrial goods account for 80 percent of total exports, which in turn make up about two-thirds of Southeast Asia's second-largest economy. The National Economic and Social Development Board, which compiles GDP data, forecasts 2017 economic growth of 3.9 percent after last year's 3.2 percent, still lagging regional peers. Data from Thailand's Office of Industrial Economics, part of the Industry Ministry. (not seasonally adjusted) Month Oct Sept Aug July June % change y/y +0.48 +4.88* +4.23 +3.43 -0.26 % change m/m -4.57 +1.94** +4.26 -2.51 -3.20 *Revised from +4.21 y/y **Revised from +0.98 pct m/m (Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Sunil Nair and Kim Coghill)