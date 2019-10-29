Industrials
October 29, 2019 / 2:24 AM / Updated an hour ago

Thai Sept factory output falls 4.7% y/y, worse than forecast

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Oct 29 (Reuters) -

* Thailand’s manufacturing production index (MPI) in September fell 4.7% from a year earlier, dragged down by lower production of cars, petroleum and rubber, the industry ministry said on Tuesday.

* That compares with a forecast of a 2.05% decline in a Reuters poll, and August’s 4.4% contraction.

* Capacity utilisation was 63.87% in September, compared with 65.75% in August.

* The ministry forecasts the MPI will rise 0.5% this year, after increasing 3.6% last year. (Reporting by Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below