Thai c.bank holds key rate steady, cites better growth outlook
November 8, 2017 / 7:28 AM / in an hour

Thai c.bank holds key rate steady, cites better growth outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Thailand’s central bank on Wednesday left its benchmark interest rate unchanged again at 1.50 percent, saying monetary policy still supports the country’s economic recovery at a time of high household debt.

The Bank of Thailand’s (BOT) Monetary Policy Committee voted unanimously to keep the one-day repurchase rate, where it has been since April 2015.

The MPC said in a statement the Thai economy was expected to grow at a faster pace than its previous assessment, driven by growth in exports and improvement in domestic demand.

All 18 economists polled by Reuters had forecast no policy change at Wednesday’s review.

The MPC also said the baht’s moves were largely unchanged relative to those of Thailand’s trading partners. (Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon and Orathai Sriring; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

