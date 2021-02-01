POLL-Thai central bank seen holding key rate at record low 0.50%

* reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/cb-polls?RIC=THCBIR%3DECI poll data

* 12 economists expect key rate to stay unchanged at 0.50%; two see a cut

* Rate cut three times in 2020 to support virus-hit economy

* Decision due on Wednesday, Feb 3, around 0700 GMT

BANGKOK, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Thailand’s central bank is widely expected to leave its key rate unchanged at a record low on Wednesday, preserving its limited policy ammunition as the economy deals with its latest wave of coronavirus infections, a Reuters poll showed.

However, the impact from the coronavirus pandemic, a stubbornly strong baht and low inflation could pressure policymakers to further support Southeast Asia’s second-largest economy, some analysts said.

Twelve economists surveyed expected the Bank of Thailand’s (BOT) Monetary Policy Committee to hold its one-day repurchase rate steady at an all-time low of 0.50% at its first meeting of the year. Two predicted a 25 basis-point cut.

The key rate has been unchanged since the central bank cut rates three times between February-May 2020, when the COVID-19 crisis first hammered the economy.

Thailand had largely controlled the coronavirus by mid-2020 but a cluster linked to migrant workers in December has led to infections in most of its provinces. Economists worry the latest outbreak will deal another blow to consumption and its key tourism industry.

The BOT has said the policy rate is very low and liquidity is not a problem. It recently extended a debt restructuring period to help mitigate the pandemic’s impact, while the government announced $7 billion in new stimulus to lift consumption.

“We have cancelled our call for a cut on the basis that the BOT is using targetted measures, such as personal loans and consumer credits,” said Kobsidthi Silpachai, head of capital markets research of Kasikornbank.

He expects no policy change throughout 2021, unless there is a material unforeseen variable. “Expectations for herd immunity this year are still too high,” he added.

Lattakit Lapudomkarn, economist at Kiatnakin Phatra Securities, expected a quarter-point cut this week because of the latest outbreak which was “an unexpected shock”.

“If the MPC does not cut rates this time, there won’t be any other appropriate time to do it,” he said, adding recent government stimulus would not help much. (Additional reporting by Satawasin Staporncharnchai Editing by Jacqueline Wong)