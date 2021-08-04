RPT-Thai c.bank holds key rate at record low amid COVID-19 surge

(Repeats to attach to more alerts)

BANGKOK, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Thailand’s central bank left its key interest rate unchanged at a record low on Wednesday, as widely expected, to support the economy as the Southeast Asian country struggles with its biggest wave of COVID-19 infections to date.

The Bank of Thailand’s (BOT) monetary policy committee voted 4-2 to hold the one-day repurchase rate at 0.50% for a 10th straight meeting.

All 18 economists in a Reuters poll had expected the BOT to be on hold after three rate reductions in 2020 to ease the impacts of the pandemic.

The BOT said there were significant downside risks to the economic growth outlook, and said fiscal measures would be more helpful than cutting its key rate. (Reporting by Orathai Sriring, Kitiphong Thaichareon and Satawasin Staporncharnchai Editing by Kim Coghill)