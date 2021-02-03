Thai c.bank keeps policy rate at record low, as expected

BANGKOK, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Thailand’s central bank left its key interest rate unchanged at a record low of 0.50% on Wednesday, as widely expected, preserving its limited monetary policy room even as the economy confronts risks from the latest wave of coronavirus infections.

The Bank of Thailand’s (BOT) monetary policy committee voted to hold the one-day repurchase rate unchanged for a sixth straight meeting.

Twelve economists in a Reuters poll had expected the BOT to remain on hold after three rate reductions in the first half of 2020. Two analysts saw a 25 basis point cut.