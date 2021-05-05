Thai c.bank keeps policy rate at record low, as widely expected

BANGKOK, May 5 (Reuters) - Thailand’s central bank left its key interest rate unchanged at a record low of 0.50% on Wednesday, as expected, preserving its limited ammunition as the economy struggles with a third wave of coronavirus infections.

The Bank of Thailand’s (BOT) monetary policy committee voted to keep the one-day repurchase rate unchanged for an eighth straight meeting.

All 14 economists in a Reuters poll had expected the BOT to remain on hold after three rate cuts in the first half of 2020. (Reporting by Orathai Sriring, Kitiphong Thaichareon, Satawasin Staporncharnchai Editing by Jacqueline Wong)