Thailand has no need to raise policy interest rate now, finance minister says

BANGKOK, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Thailand has no need to increase its policy interest rate at the moment as inflation is still benign and global risks remain, the finance minister said on Wednesday.

A trade war and government borrowing costs should be taken into account in deciding the benchmark rate, Apisak Tantivorawong told reporters.

“I’ve still insisted that, with current economic factors, there is no need to raise the policy rate,” he said, adding that inflation had just got back to the lower end of the central bank’s range of 1 percent to 4 percent.

The central bank has left the key rate at 1.50 percent, near record lows, since April 2015.

It will next review policy on Sept. 19, when some analysts expect the first rate hike since 2011. (Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon Writing by Orathai Sriring Editing by Clarence Fernandez)