Thailand approves additional $1.2 bln stimulus for workers

BANGKOK, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Thailand’s cabinet on Monday approved 37.1 billion baht ($1.24 billion) of assistance to help low-income workers during the country’s current coronavirus outbreak, a government spokesman said.

The government will offer 4,000 baht each to 9.27 million workers, Anucha Burapachaisri told a briefing. The new relief followed a recent $7 billion scheme for about 31 million people. ($1 = 29.85 baht) (Reporting by Orathai Sriring and Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Editing by Martin Petty)