Thailand plans more stimulus measures for economy in deep slump

BANGKOK, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Thailand will introduce more stimulus measures to support tourism, jobs and domestic consumption hit by the coronavirus pandemic, a deputy prime minister said on Wednesday.

The government plans to increase the benefits contained in an earlier package to boost domestic tourism, while details of other measures will be decided later, Supattanapong Punmeechaow told a briefing.

The tourism measures are likely to be the first to need cabinet approval, he said, after a meeting of the government’s centre for economic situation administration, chaired by Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha.

Southeast Asia’s second-largest economy suffered its biggest contraction since the 1998 Asian financial crisis in the second quarter as the pandemic hit tourism and domestic activity.