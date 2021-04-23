Thailand cuts 2021 foreign tourist target to 4 mln after new outbreak

BANGKOK, April 23 (Reuters) - Thailand has lowered its 2021 foreign tourist target to 4 million from 6.5 million after a new wave of coronavirus infections, the country’s tourism minister said on Friday.

The four million arrivals are expected in the second half of the year, Pipat Ratchakitprakarn told reporters, as the tourism-reliant nation prepares to reopen more broadly to visitors after more than a year of tight entry procedures.