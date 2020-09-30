Thailand set for 50,000 foreign tourists in Q4, down 99.5% -industry body

BANGKOK, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Thailand is expected to have 50,000 foreign tourists in the fourth quarter of 2020, down 99.5% from a year earlier, an industry body said on Wednesday, as the government seeks to gradually reopen the country.

Foreign tourist receipts are seen at 4.5 billion baht ($142.09 million) in the quarter, down 99% year-on-year, the Tourism Council of Thailand said in a statement.

Thailand has had no foreign tourists since April but is due to start receiving its first foreign vacationers next week to help its key tourism sector devastated by coronavirus travel restrictions. ($1 = 31.6700 baht) (Reporting by Satawasin Staporncharnchai Writing by Orathai Sriring Editing by Ed Davies)