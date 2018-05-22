Thai April exports rise 12.34 pct y/y, beat forecast

BANGKOK, May 22 (Reuters) - Thailand's customs-cleared exports grew at a faster pace in April from the previous month, slightly above forecasts, as demand from key markets increased. Exports, a key driver of Thai growth, rose 12.34 percent in April from a year earlier after increasing 7.06 percent in March, commerce ministry data showed on Tuesday. That beat the median forecast of an 11.25 percent rise in a Reuters poll. The gains were led by stronger shipments of cars and parts, computers and accessories, and rubber products. Imports in April surged 20.36 percent from a year earlier after rising 9.47 percent in March. The poll forecast was for a 13.35 percent jump. That resulted in a trade deficit of $1.28 billion in April, far above a forecast of a $120 million deficit, and against a surplus of $1.27 billion in March. In January-April, exports rose 11.53 percent from a year earlier while imports increased 17.18 percent. The ministry targets export growth of 8 percent this year, after a 9.9 percent rise last year. (Percentage change from a year earlier, in dollar terms; figures may not add up exactly due to rounding): April March Feb Jan Exports (pct y/y) +12.34 +7.06 +10.3 +17.6 ($US bln) 18.95 22.36 20.37 20.10 Imports (pct y/y) +20.36 +9.47 +16.0 +24.3 ($US bln) 20.23 21.09 19.56 20.22 Trade balance ($US bln) -1.28 +1.27 +0.81 -0.12 ($1 = 32.2 baht) (Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon Writing by Orathai Sriring Editing by Richard Borsuk and Sunil Nair)