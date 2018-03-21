Thai February exports rise 10.3 pct y/y, beat forecast

BANGKOK, March 21 (Reuters) - Thailand's customs-cleared annual exports rose at a slower pace in February compared with the previous month, pulled down by lower demand during Lunar New Year holidays, but growth was slightly above expectations. Exports, a key driver of Thailand's growth, rose 10.3 percent in February from a year earlier after jumping 17.6 percent in January, commerce ministry data showed on Wednesday. That exceeded the median forecast of a 9.2 percent rise from economists polled by Reuters. The export gains were led by cars, computers and parts, plastics and chemicals. Imports in February rose 16 percent from a year earlier after surging 24.3 percent in January, and compared with a forecast of a 15.35 percent rise. That resulted in a trade surplus of $808 million in February, in line with a forecast of a $800 million surplus, and compared with a deficit of $119 million in January. "The baht's strength started to impact exports of agricultural goods and foods," Pimchanok Vonkhorporn, a commerce ministry official, said at a briefing. The baht has risen 4.4 percent against the dollar so far this year, hovering over four-year highs against the greenback. The ministry still targets export growth of 8 percent this year, Pimchanok said. In 2017, exports jumped 9.9 percent despite the baht appreciating 9 percent against the dollar. (Percentage change from a year earlier, in dollar terms; figures may not add up exactly due to rounding): Feb Jan Dec Nov Exports (pct y/y) 10.3 17.6 8.6 13.4 ($US bln) 20.37 20.10 19.74 21.43 Imports (pct y/y) 16.0 24.3 16.6 13.7 ($US bln) 19.56 20.22 20.02 19.67 Trade balance ($US bln) +0.81 -0.12 -0.28 1.76 ($1 = 31.21 baht) (Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon Writing by Orathai Sriring Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)