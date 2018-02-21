Thai January exports jump 17.6 pct y/y, beat forecast

BANGKOK, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Thailand's customs-cleared annual exports rose at their fastest pace in more than five years in January, widely beating forecasts, thanks to strong global demand. Exports, a key driver of Thailand's growth, jumped 17.6 percent in January from a year earlier after rising 8.6 percent in December, commerce ministry data showed on Wednesday. That beat the median forecast of an 11.05 percent rise by economists in a Reuters poll. The export gains were led by cars, computers and rubber products. Imports in January surged 24.3 percent from a year earlier after jumping 16.6 percent in December, compared with the forecast of a 15 percent rise. That resulted in a trade deficit of $119 million in January, compared with a forecast of a $330 million surplus. In December, Thailand had a trade deficit of $278 million, its first since July 2017. Demand from key markets remained strong while the baht's strength had little impact on shipments, Pimchanok Vonkhorporn, a commerce ministry official, said at a briefing. The ministry targets an export growth of 8 percent this year after a 9.9 percent rise in 2017 despite the baht gaining 9 percent against the dollar. In 2016, exports rose just 0.5 percent after three years of contraction. (Percentage change from a year earlier, in dollar terms; figures may not add up exactly due to rounding): Jan Dec Nov Oct Exports (pct y/y) 17.6 8.6 13.4 13.1 ($US bln) 20.10 19.74 21.43 20.08 Imports (pct y/y) 24.3 16.6 13.7 13.5 ($US bln) 20.22 20.02 19.67 19.87 Trade balance ($US bln) -0.12 -0.28 1.76 0.21 ($1 = 31.50 baht) (Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)