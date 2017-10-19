Thai Sept exports up 12.2 pct y/y, above forecast

BANGKOK, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Thailand's customs-cleared annual exports rose for a seventh straight month in September, better than expected as global demand remained strong, suggesting Southeast Asia's second-largest economy is gaining more traction. Exports, a key driver of Thailand's growth, climbed 12.2 percent in September from a year earlier after rising 13.2 percent in August, commerce ministry data showed on Thursday. That beat the median forecast of a 10.42 percent rise from eight economists polled by Reuters. Imports in September increased 9.73 percent from a year earlier, less than the forecast of a 11.44 percent rise. That resulted in a trade surplus of $3.35 billion in September, compared with a forecast of a $2.55 billion surplus. Exports grew 9.3 percent during January-September from a year earlier, while imports rose 14.8 percent in the same period, Commerce Minister Apiradi Tantraporn said at a briefing. Shipments have recovered this year, but exporters say they are under pressure from a strong baht, which has appreciated nearly 8 percent against the dollar this year so far, the biggest gain in Asian currencies. However, the baht's strength has had only a little impact on exports, historical data showed. The central bank has said trade partners' economies matter more. The commerce ministry has forecast exports will increase 7 percent this year, accelerating from a modest 0.5 percent rise last year following three years of contraction. Many of the materials Thailand imports are assembled into completed goods and shipped out again. (Percentage change from a year earlier, in dollar terms; figures may not add up exactly due to rounding): Sept Aug July June Exports (pct y/y) 12.2 13.2 10.5 11.7 ($US bln) 21.81 21.22 18.85 20.28 Imports (pct y/y) 9.73 14.9 18.5 13.7 ($US bln) 18.45 19.13 19.04 18.37 Trade balance ($US bln) 3.35 2.09 -0.19 1.92 ($1 = 33.14 baht) (Reporting by Satawasin Staporncharnchai Thaichareon; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)