UPDATE 1-Thai March exports surprise, climb 4.17% as gold sales jump

    * Export growth highest in 8 months
    * Shipments lifted by gold, electronics
    * China's recovery, weak baht should help 

    BANGKOK, April 21 (Reuters) - Thailand's customs-based
exports in March unexpectedly rose 4.17% from a year earlier,
the strongest pace in eight months, boosted by shipments of gold
and electronics, the commerce ministry said on Tuesday.
    Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a drop of 6.85%,
worsening from February's 4.47% decline as the coronavirus
pandemic weighed more heavily on global economic activity and
demand.
    "If export figures continue like this, they may not fall 8%
or 10% this year... they may show close to zero growth, or a
little more than that," ministry official Pimchanok Vonkorpon
told a briefing.
    The central bank has predicted exports, a key growth driver,
will contract 8.8% this year. 
    March's exports were lifted by a 215% surge in gold
shipments. Excluding gold, exports rose just 0.17%.
    Exports to the United States jumped nearly 43% in March from
a year earlier due to higher shipments of electronics and
weapons after military drills. But shipments to China fell 4.8%.
    While the pandemic has disrupted some trade logistics,
demand for food products has increased, the ministry said.
    China’s recovery from the outbreak and a weaker baht
         should also support Thai shipments, it added.
    Imports in March rose 7.25% from a year earlier, led by fuel
and raw and semi-finished products. That compared with the
forecast 10.79% drop, and February's 4.3% decline.
    March's trade surplus was $1.59 billion versus a forecast
for a $2.9 billion surplus and February's $3.9 billion surplus. 
  

