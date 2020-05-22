Thai April exports unexpectedly rise 2.1% on boost from agriculture, gold

BANGKOK, May 22 (Reuters) - Thailand's customs-based exports in April unexpectedly rose 2.12% from a year earlier, helped by higher shipments of agricultural products, food and gold, the commerce ministry said on Friday. The result compared with a Reuters poll forecast for a fall of 4.6% in exports, a major driver of Thai growth, and against March's surprise 4.17% increase. Exports, excluding gold, fell 10.31% year-on-year, likely reflecting the underlying weakness in global trade amid the coronavirus pandemic. (Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)