May 22, 2020 / 4:01 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Thai April exports unexpectedly rise 2.1% on boost from agriculture, gold

    BANGKOK, May 22 (Reuters) - Thailand's customs-based exports
in April unexpectedly rose 2.12% from a year earlier, helped by
higher shipments of agricultural products, food and gold, the
commerce ministry said on Friday.
    The result compared with a Reuters poll forecast for a fall
of 4.6% in exports, a major driver of Thai growth, and against
March's surprise 4.17% increase.
    Exports, excluding gold, fell 10.31% year-on-year, likely
reflecting the underlying weakness in global trade amid the
coronavirus pandemic.
    
     

 (Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon; Writing by Orathai
Sriring; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
