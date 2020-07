BANGKOK, July 24 (Reuters) - Thailand's exports in June dropped by a bigger-than-expected 23.17% from a year earlier, led by lower shipments of cars, gold and plastic pellets, the commerce ministry said on Friday. The decline compared with a Reuters poll forecast for a fall of 15.5% in exports, and against May's 22.5% decline. In January-June, exports, a key driver of Thai growth, declined 7.09% from a year earlier. (Reporting by Orathai Sriring and Kitiphong Thaichareon; Editing by Ed Davies)