June 24, 2020

Thai May exports fall 22.5% y/y, worse than forecast

    BANGKOK, June 24 (Reuters) - Thailand's exports in May
dropped by a more-than-expected 22.5% from a year earlier, led
by lower shipments of cars and computers, the commerce ministry
said on Wednesday.
    The result compared with a Reuters poll forecast for a fall
of 6.4% in exports, a major driver of Thai growth, and against
April's surprise 2.12% increase.    
    However, gold shipments jumped 735% from a year earlier.
Excluding gold, exports declined 27.8% year-on-year.
         

