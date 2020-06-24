Thai May exports fall 22.5% y/y, worse than forecast

BANGKOK, June 24 (Reuters) - Thailand's exports in May dropped by a more-than-expected 22.5% from a year earlier, led by lower shipments of cars and computers, the commerce ministry said on Wednesday. The result compared with a Reuters poll forecast for a fall of 6.4% in exports, a major driver of Thai growth, and against April's surprise 2.12% increase. However, gold shipments jumped 735% from a year earlier. Excluding gold, exports declined 27.8% year-on-year. (Reporting by Orathai Sriring and Kitiphong Thaichareon; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)