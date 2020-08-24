Asia
August 24, 2020 / 7:04 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

UPDATE 1-Thai July exports fall 11.37% y/y, smaller drop than forecast

Kitiphong Thaichareon, Orathai Sriring

3 Min Read

    * July exports show signs of recovery - ministry
    * U.S. shipments jump 17.8% y/y but China's falls 2.7%
    * Ministry keeps export forecast at 8%-9% fall this year

 (Adds detail)
    By Kitiphong Thaichareon and Orathai Sriring
    BANGKOK, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Thailand's exports in July
dropped by a smaller-than-expected 11.37% from a year earlier,
with the U.S. shipments jumping, while most markets remained
under pressure from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the
commerce ministry said on Monday.
    The fall compared with a Reuters poll forecast for a decline
of 17.8% in exports, and against June's 23.17% slide.
    The ministry still expects exports to fall by 8%-9% this
year, Pimchanok Vonkorpon, head of the ministry's Trade Policy
and Strategy Office, told a briefing.
    "Overall exports recovered with a check-mark shape. We are
hoping there will not be more lockdowns in other countries which
will disrupt trade," she said.
    Shipments of cars and car parts declined 30.9% in July from
a year earlier after June's 43.2% plunge. Gold exports rose 37%
year-on-year after a 86% fall in the previous month.
    Exports to most markets were lower in July, with ones to
China down 2.7% year-on-year, but those to the United States
jumped 17.8%, helped by electronics and rubber products, the
ministry said.
    While a rise in exports to the United States, accounting for
14.5% of the total in January-July, the largest share, could be
scrutinised over trading practices, several shipments, including
semi-conductors, were from U.S. companies in Thailand, Pimchanok
said.
    Last month, the central bank said Thailand had not
intervened in the baht          for any competitive trade
advantage following a media report that Thailand could be added
to a U.S. watch list for currency manipulation.             
    In January-July, exports, a key driver of Thai growth,
contracted 7.72% from a year earlier, while imports fell 14.69%.
    Thailand recorded a trade surplus of $3.34 billion in July
and $14 billion in the first seven months of this year.    

 (
Editing by Ed Davies)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below