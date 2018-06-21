Thai baht still moves in line with economic fundamentals -c.bank chief

BANGKOK, June 21 (Reuters) -

* Moves of Thailand’s baht are still in line with the country’s economic fundamentals and global market conditions, Bank of Thailand Governor Veerathai Santiprabhob told reporters on Thursday.

* Baht was trading at more than seven-month lows against the U.S. dollar on Thursday.

* Thailand has strong external position to withstand any impact of global trade protectionism.

* More downside risks to Thailand’s exports from global trade protectionism; some industries may be indirectly affected. (Reporting by Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Richard Borsuk)