Thai banks to suspend debt repayments for some hit by virus curbs

BANGKOK, July 15 (Reuters) - Thailand’s banks agreed to suspend debt repayments for two months for debtors affected by government coronavirus containment measures, the central bank said on Thursday, as the Southeast Asian country combats its worst COVID-19 outbreak.
The assistance from July will be for retail debtors and smaller firms that have closed down, the central bank said in a statement.
Reporting by Orathai Sriring and Kitiphong Thaichareon Editing by Ed Davies
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.