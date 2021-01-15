Thai c.bank sees COVID-19 second wave having less impact on economy

BANGKOK, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Thailand’s central bank said on Friday a new coronavirus outbreak had impacted economic activity less than the first wave but the outlook for the economy remained uncertain.
Tourism, a key growth driver, will gradually recover in the second half of this year, while exports should also grow, the Bank of Thailand said on a statement.
Reporting by Orathai Sriring, Kitiphong Thaichareon and Satawasin Staporncharnchai Editing by Ed Davies
