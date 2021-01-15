Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Healthcare

Thai c.bank sees COVID-19 second wave having less impact on economy

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Thailand’s central bank said on Friday a new coronavirus outbreak had impacted economic activity less than the first wave but the outlook for the economy remained uncertain.

Tourism, a key growth driver, will gradually recover in the second half of this year, while exports should also grow, the Bank of Thailand said on a statement.

Reporting by Orathai Sriring, Kitiphong Thaichareon and Satawasin Staporncharnchai Editing by Ed Davies

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up